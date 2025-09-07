US visa policy now requires interviews in country of residence

THE United States Department of State has introduced a new policy for non-immigrant visa applicants, mandating that they book their interviews at the US Embassy or Consulate located in their country of nationality or residence.

The policy was published on September 6, 2025, on the State Department’s official visa portal, stating that it takes effect immediately.

“Applicants must be able to demonstrate residence in the country where they are applying, if the place of application is based on their residency,” the statement read.

The Department said that the revised policy specifically ends the long-standing practice of non-immigrant applicants traveling to neighboring countries to secure interview appointments.

The ICIR reports that Nigerian applicants frequently sought appointments at consulates in countries like Cameroon, Namibia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Canada, or even the Dominican Republic to bypass delays when slots were unavailable in Abuja or Lagos.

The policy is expected to impact Nigerian applicants who already face a difficult process, particularly due to the long wait times in the country.

The Department stated that the new directive overrides all previous guidelines on designated visa processing locations.

“Nationals of countries where the U.S. government is not conducting routine nonimmigrant visa operations must apply at the designated embassy or consulate, unless their residence is elsewhere,” the statement read.

The designated locations include provisions for nationals from conflict-affected or diplomatically restricted countries such as Afghanistan (Islamabad), Belarus (Vilnius, Warsaw), Cuba (Georgetown), Iran (Dubai), Russia (Astana, Warsaw), Venezuela (Bogotá), and Yemen (Riyadh).

Applicants are also warned of other critical changes, like the appointment availability.

“Applicants applying outside their country of nationality or residence should expect to wait significantly longer for an appointment.

“Applicants who schedule nonimmigrant interviews at a US embassy or consulate outside of their country of nationality or residence might find that it will be more difficult to qualify for the visa. Fees paid for such applications will not be refunded and cannot be transferred,” it added.

However, the Department clarified that existing appointments “will generally not be cancelled” and stressed that the new policy does not apply to diplomatic, NATO, or UN-related visa categories.

It added that exceptions may still be granted for “humanitarian or medical emergencies or foreign policy reasons,” it said.

The Department advised applicants to visit the websites of their local embassies or consulates for information on requirements and wait times, noting that the broad policy shift is aimed at streamlining nonimmigrant visa processing while addressing global backlogs and security concerns.

The ICIR reported that the US Mission in August issued a directive that Nigerian visa applicants must submit a detailed list of their social media accounts on the DS-160 visa application form.