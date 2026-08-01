US warns Nigerian travelers against using AI, edited passport photos.

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
News
United States Mission In Nigeria Logo
Zainab ABDULRASAQ
Zainab ABDULRASAQ

THE United States Mission in Nigeria has cautioned intending travellers against modifying their passport photographs with artificial intelligence or digital editing tools, warning that edited images would be rejected during visa processing.

The mission issued the warning on its official X handle on Saturday, August 1.

According to the statement, passport photographs must be recent and must clearly resemble the applicant.

It warned that submitting digitally modified pictures would cause delays in processing visa applications.

“Do NOT use AI or digital editing tools on your passport photo. We will not accept photos that are edited or filtered.

“Your photo should be recent (taken within the past six months) and look like you (the TSA or CBP agent must be able to tell it’s you). Submitting a digitally enhanced photo will significantly delay your application,” the mission said.

It urged applicants to review the complete guidelines for passport photos on the official US Department of State travel website.

The warning comes as US authorities tighten checks against AI-manipulated photographs in official documentation to ensure facial recognition systems used at border posts can properly verify travellers’ identities.

Zainab Abdulrasaq ia a reporter and a fact-checker with The ICIR. She believes that accountable citizenship starts with an accountable government, which is why she highlights injustice and everyday struggles through her reporting, one story at a time. She adores reading and can be reached via zabdulrasaq@icirnigeria.org and @blackbookishgirl on Instagram/Medium

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement