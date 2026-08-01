US warns Nigerian travelers against using AI, edited passport photos.

THE United States Mission in Nigeria has cautioned intending travellers against modifying their passport photographs with artificial intelligence or digital editing tools, warning that edited images would be rejected during visa processing.

The mission issued the warning on its official X handle on Saturday, August 1.

According to the statement, passport photographs must be recent and must clearly resemble the applicant.

It warned that submitting digitally modified pictures would cause delays in processing visa applications.

“Do NOT use AI or digital editing tools on your passport photo. We will not accept photos that are edited or filtered.

“Your photo should be recent (taken within the past six months) and look like you (the TSA or CBP agent must be able to tell it’s you). Submitting a digitally enhanced photo will significantly delay your application,” the mission said.

It urged applicants to review the complete guidelines for passport photos on the official US Department of State travel website.

The warning comes as US authorities tighten checks against AI-manipulated photographs in official documentation to ensure facial recognition systems used at border posts can properly verify travellers’ identities.