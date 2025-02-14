USAID funded Boko Haram, other terror groups says US Congressman, but presents no evidence

A US Congressman, Scott Perry, has accused the embattled United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of allegedly funding terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram, although he did not provide any evidence to back his claims.

Perry made the allegation during the inaugural hearing of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency, on Thursday, February 13.

In his presentation titled, “The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud,“ Perry, a Republican from Pennsylvania asked several questions about USAID’s operations.

In a video that has gone viral, Perry queried, “Who gets some of that money? Does that name ring a bell to anybody in the room? Because your money, your money, $697 million annually, plus the shipments of cash funds in Madrasas, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS Khorasan, and terrorist training camps. That’s what it’s funding.”

Perry also claimed that USAID spent $136 million to build 120 schools in Pakistan, but there was no evidence that the schools were ever constructed.

The lawmaker alleged that the programmes under Operation Enduring Sentinel, specifically the Women’s Scholarship Endowment and Young Women Lead, which receive $60 million and $5 million annually, respectively, were not benefiting the women in Afghanistan as intended.

He stated that according to the inspector general’s report, the Taliban did not allow women to speak in public, making it unlikely that the funds were used for their betterment.

Perry argued that the money was being used to fund terrorism through USAID and that the issue was not limited to Afghanistan but also affected neighbouring Pakistan.

“Somebody else got the money. You are paying for terrorism. This has got to end,” Perry stated.

Perry in the past have made allegations without evidence. The Washington Post noted that he played a key role in promoting false claims of fraud following the last US presidential election. In 2018 he was also accused of linking ISIS with the Las Vegas massacre without substantiating the claim.

The ICIR reports that Boko Haram is a terrorist organisation based in northeastern Nigeria. The group has carried out numerous violent attacks, including massacres and mass abductions, such as the killing of 59 schoolchildren and the kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls in 2014.

The USAID has been under fire since Donald Trump was sworn in as president on January 20. The administration immediately revealed its plan to dismantle the organisation.

The ICIR reported that USAID announced that it would be placing its staff on administrative leave, both in the US and abroad, following Trump’s decision.

The move, seen as controversial by many, sparked widespread criticisms from Democrats and human rights organisations, who argued that it would have a devastating impact on global humanitarian efforts.

The USAID supports health and emergency programmes in over 120 countries, including some of the world’s poorest regions.

Trump’s decision to dismantle the agency is part of a long-standing narrative among hard-line conservatives and libertarians, who believe that US taxpayer money should be spent on domestic priorities rather than foreign aid.

The agency, in a statement on its website, said that the staff leave would begin before midnight on February 7, 2024.

The decision to restrict USAID’s activities is led by billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk, considered a “special government employee” by the White House, heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

He has been vocal in his criticism of USAID, describing it as a hub of “radical-left Marxists” who are anti-American.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The billionaire alleged that USAID was involved in illicit activities, including “rogue CIA work” and funding bioweapon research, such as COVID-19, which he claimed resulted in millions of deaths.

Established in 1961, USAID has a budget exceeding $40 billion, representing a relatively small proportion of the US government’s total annual expenditure of approximately $7 trillion.

Trump said DOGE would “dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excessive regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies — essential to the ‘Save America’ movement. This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people!”

Update: The report was updated to note that Perry did not provide evidence to substantiate his claim.