USC Center for Health Journalism hosts webinar on Omicron

THE Center for Health Journalism at the University of Southern California is hosting a webinar themed, ‘Covering Coronavirus: What We Know So Far About Omicron.’

The webinar is slated for December 16, 2021.

In this webinar, journalists will hear from leading infectious disease expert and epidemiologist Celine Gounder, who will discuss what is known and unknown about this latest variant of concern.

Journalists can register for this virtual event on the COVID omicron variant.

The USC says the webinar is free and made possible by The Commonwealth Fund, the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation, and The California Endowment.

The center says,” Our long-held pandemic fears that an even more terrifying variant was somewhere in the offing seem to have come true with the arrival of omicron and its myriad mutations.

“But we also risk jumping the gun. So much about this new variant remains unknown, and the scientific chorus keeps hammering the theme of uncertainty, at least until early lab research can furnish more clues.”

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can register here.