Use video conferencing, video IP phones facilities for meetings during COVID-19 outbreak, Pantami urges civil servants

MINISTER of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami has urged civil servants in Abuja to use the Federal Government’s Unified Communication Services (UCS) platform available to provide reliable and secure audio and video communication within the 1Gov network.

Pantami said the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy through its parastatal Galaxy Backbone has provided video conferencing, telepresence and video IP phone facilities in most MDAs within its Abuja metro Fiber network, to provide a smart means of communication and collaboration within the public sector during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

He noted that there was a need for civil servants and the workforce in the country to minimize physical and face-to-face meetings given the fact that the disease is known to spread primarily through contact with infected persons, surfaces or environments.

The Minister said it was highly recommended to exercise measures such as social distancing as a necessary precaution towards curbing the spread of the deadly and highly infectious virus.

He gave the advice in a press release on Tuesday, and signed by his Spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman.

“Platforms available to minimize the need for physical meetings while performing the day to day functions of government are:

IP Voice and Video Telephony Services: About 16,000 unit have been deployed to provide users secure free voice & video communications over Galaxy’s network using physical handsets and software-based endpoints; and

Video Conferencing/ telepresence Services: About 120 terminals have been deployed to provide real-time video conferencing for users to meet and collaborate with colleagues and partners across various locations nationwide and internationally.

“The Honourable Minister, therefore, calls on all MDAs and public officers that have these services deployed to use them by hosting remote meetings and conferences which will help limit the spread of the virus.”