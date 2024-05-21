Usyk becomes undisputed champion after defeating Fury by split decision

Reading time: 1 mins
Sports
Oleksandr Usyk after his victory over Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia on May 19, 2024. Photo credit: Fayez NURELDINE / AFP
Oleksandr Usyk after his victory over Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia on May 19, 2024. Photo credit: Fayez NURELDINE / AFP
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

OLEKSANDR Usyk became boxing’s first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion after successfully edging Tyson Fury in a split-point decision in Saudi Arabia.

With this result, Fury has just lost for the first time in a 16-year professional career while Usyk continues to maintain his perfect streak in almost 25 years as the sport’s sole heavyweight world champion.

The thirty-seven-year-old Usyk winning the WBC belt from Fury, also means he has now added to his WBA, WBO and IBF collection.

Fury began well but was given a standing 10 count and saved by the bell after an Usyk onslaught in the ninth round.

Usyk had a slow start in the game and was severely hurt by an uppercut in the sixth round as the match seemed to be slipping away from him, before his spectacular comeback in the ninth round.

Although Fury appeared assured of his victory, as they anxiously awaited the reading of the scorecards, but Usyk broke into tears when he was confirmed as the winner.

The scorecards, according to reports, read 115-112 and 114-113 for the Ukrainian, with a third judge scoring it 114-113 to Fury.

However, he will get an immediate opportunity for revenge with a rematch planned for later this year.

Speaking after his defeat, Fury said he believed he won the fight. “I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority,” Fury said.

“His country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war. Make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion,” he said.

Read Also:

 ‘I’m still feeling pain’ says Nwabali
‘Why Nigeria lost 2025 AFCON hosting bid’
“No World Championship tickets for foreign-based athletes that shun national trials”
10-Man Germany lift first U-17 World Cup

He also said the decision was one of ‘dafted decisions in boxing,’ noting that he will be back.

Meanwhile, Usyk appeared unbothered in his post match interview, having announced that he’s ready for rematch.


     

     

    “Thank you so much to my team. It’s a big opportunity for my family, for me, for my country. It’s a great time, it’s a great day,” Usyk said.

    “I am ready for a rematch,”he noted.

    The ICIR gathered that with his latest win, the Ukraine’s Usyk joins the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis and Mike Tyson as the undisputed heavyweight champion, the first since boxing recognised four major belts in the 2000s.

    Among the crowd of 20,000 at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena were the famous Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr., two of the finest football players.

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected]. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.