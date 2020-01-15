Uzodinma receives certificate of return as Imo governor-elect

Advertisement

SENATOR Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received the Certificate of Return from the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) as the governor-elect of Imo State.

Barely 24 hours after the Supreme Court nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party as the governor of the state, the commission at its headquarters in Abuja awarded the certificate to the senator.

The Uzodinma who had 96,458 numbers of votes in a turn around of events at the Supreme Court under a seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of the Nation, Tanko Muhammed, was named the winner of the past February 2019 gubernatorial elections in the state.

The senator’s declaration as the new governor came as a surprise to many and has since generated mixed feelings and controversial arguments especially on social media.

Earlier today, the new governor-elect had placed an ‘Order of Post No Debit’ on all the state’s accounts and asked the bank not to honour a transaction of the recently sacked governor.

According to INEC, Ihedioha polled a total vote of 273,404; Nwosu had a total vote of 190,364; APGA candidate, Ararume, 114,676, while Uzodinma who had 96,458 votes.

But the Supreme Court has ruled that canceled votes from 388 polling units should be considered, and that gives Uzodinma a hedge above others.