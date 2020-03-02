Uzodinma says Ihedioha relative visited him, insists he did not install an Emir in Imo

THE GOVERNOR of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma said a relative of the former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha visited him but insists he did not install him as an Emir in the state.

Uzodinma, addressing journalists in Abuja at the First Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of 2020 on Sunday, said the visit by the Muslim community in Imo was a courtesy visit as he is a governor to both Christians and Muslims in the state.

Contrary to the information that he installed an Emir, he said the new Imam who visited him is a native of Mbaise in Imo State and a relation of ex-governor Emeka Ihedioha.

“Contrary to that, the courtesy visit by the Muslim community in Imo State to me, was a welcomed one. The new Imam is a native of Mbaise, not a Northerner. He is a relation of Emeka Ihedioha. I am a governor of both Christians and Muslims,” he said.

He urged residents of Imo to abstain from divisive information because there are Muslim indigenes in the state as there are Christians too.

“ We should shun everything that will bring division in the society, there are more people from the East that are also Muslims and some Muslims were born in the East and do not know any other place apart from the East, so, it is left for government to device a means that will accommodate everybody,” Uzodinma said.

Speaking on the review of the judgment that brought him in as the governor of Imo state, Uzodinma said ‘tomorrow will take care of itself’.

“I am not a member of the appeal panel, but we pray to God and tomorrow will take care of itself,” he told journalists.

He added that his vision for Imo state would speak for itself after one year as the governor of the state.

“Well, I just settled down, I came prepared and I have a vision that I am going to drive the state to be a model state, in the next 12 months, you will do the assessment yourself,” Uzodinma stated.