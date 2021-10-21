30.1 C
Abuja

Anambra election: Supreme Court declares Valentine Ozigbo as valid PDP candidate

Bankole Abe
Valentine Ozigbo

1min read

 

THE Supreme Court has, in a judgement in Abuja on Thursday,  declared Nigerian business mogul Valentine Ozigbo as the valid candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming November 6 Anambra election.

The court affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal Awka Division that was delivered on September 3, 2021, which declared Ozigbo as the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP.

It awarded N5 million damages against ‘meddlesome interloper’ Ugochukwu Uba.

The two factional candidates Uba and Ozigbo have been at loggerheads over who is the authentic candidate of the party

Present at the court were Ozigbo himself, Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe, former Governor of Anambra Peter Obi, and other prominent politicians.

