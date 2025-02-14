Valentine’s Day: Avoid unsafe sex, NACA, health expert warn Nigerians

AS Nigerians mark Valentine’s Day, public health experts have raised concerns about the possible risks of unsafe sex.

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) also warned about the dangers of unprotected intercourse, which could result in unwanted pregnancies and the spread of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The ICIR reports that while the day is traditionally associated with expressing love, many see it as an occasion for demanding sex.

In response, NACA, on Friday, February 14, launched an awareness campaign, urging Nigerians to make informed decisions about their sexual health.

“Love is powerful when it’s safe and informed! This Valentine’s Day, let’s celebrate love while spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS. Get tested, stay educated, and support those living with HIV. Love with knowledge, care with compass,” the organisation wrote on its social media handles.

Growing concerns over HIV, other infections

Nigeria bears the heaviest HIV burden in Sub-Saharan Africa, with about two million people living with HIV in the country, according to NACA.

In 2020 alone, AIDS-related deaths in Nigeria were estimated at approximately 49,000 across all age groups.

While antiretroviral therapy has improved the quality of life for many, health officials believe prevention remains the best strategy.

About 90 per cent of people living with HIV were receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) as of 2021, according to data from Statista.

It also noted that the number of people living with HIV in Nigeria rose in the past years.

Access to effective HIV prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care has made HIV a manageable chronic health condition, enabling people living with the virus to lead long and healthy lives. However, with the recent policy shift by U.S. President Donald Trump and the uncertainty around funding, many Nigerians are beginning to worry.

In addition to HIV, other STIs such as syphilis, gonorrhoea, and chlamydia are also on the rampage. The latest data published by Statista shows that as of 2020, about 7.5 million people in Africa had gonorrhea.

The report shows that the prevalence was higher among females, with about 4.3 million people infected, whereas the number of infections among males was 3.2 million.

On Chlamydia, the report highlighted that as of 2020, about 25.5 million people in Africa had the disease, with a higher prevalence among females of about 14.7 million people infected, whereas the number of infections among males was 10.8 million.

Dr. Michael Olarewaju, a public health expert, noted that many people engage in impulsive sexual activities, often under the influence of alcohol or ‘drugs’, leading to a rise in unwanted pregnancies.

“We know that engaging in unprotected sex always carries risks – significant risks, for that matter. And on a day like this, when emotions are running wild, some people drink a lot of things and they behave in an impulsive manner, the risks can be even greater than usual. The Impulsive behaviour may be a result of drinking and all that. Drinking is a surrogate marker for other dangerous behaviours, like risky sexual behaviour.

“So, what are the risks associated with this? First, they have the risk of picking up sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as HIV – the most dreaded of them all – chlamydia, herpes, and human papillomavirus (HPV), which can lead to cervical cancer in the future.

“So the second thing is an unplanned pregnancy. Aside from the possibility of sexually transmitted infection, the next thing is an unplanned pregnancy. Some people would say it’s just once and all that but then on a day like this, you can’t tell how many people will get pregnant,” he said.

Beyond pregnancy, the risks, he noted, extended to unsafe abortions and potential complications, especially for individuals with co-existing STIs.

Olarewaju stressed that psychological distress was another major concern, adding that many might experience regret, anxiety, and even symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after engaging in unplanned sexual encounters.

’Love in the air’

In previous years, February 14 was characterised by extravagant displays of items associated with love, lavish dinners, gift exchanges, and street decorations with people donning red attires.

However, with soaring inflation, many would think Nigerians would find it difficult to spend on Valentine’s Day. The SBM Intelligence report ‘Love in the Air: How Nigerian Consumers Are Driving Valentine’s Day Growth in 2025,’ reveals otherwise.

The report, published on February 10, shows that many Nigerians are still willing to spend on Valentine’s Day celebrations.

According to the findings, 85.6 per cent of respondents indicated plans to mark the occasion, with some setting aside as much as N500,000 for gifts, outings, and other romantic gestures.

The survey examined Valentine’s Day spending habits among Nigerians aged 18 to 65.