Varsity student sentenced to 13 years jail term in Ondo

A Federal High Court sitting in Akure has sentenced a university student, Fisayo Adetoro to 13 years imprisonment with a fine of N1,000,000 naira.

Sitting judge on the case, Folashade Olubanjo found him guilty of impersonation, forgery and money laundering.

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal branch had arraigned Adetoro on January 18, 2017, over six-count charges bordering on money laundry, impersonation among others.

Adetoro pleaded not guilty to the charges prefered against him by the anti-graft agency two years ago.

According to the EFCC, the allegation included falsely representing himself to be Bawa Mohammed Sanni to defraud his victims of thousands of US dollars.

EFCC said the convict used a phoney name and his photograph to obtain a Nigerian driver’s license before he was apprehended by the commission.

“He was also accused of using the fake name to register for a Nigerian Driver’s Licence bearing his photograph, as well as laundering sums running to millions of naira,” EFCC wrote.

Meanwhile, another female Pastor identified as Mercy Daniel Ogbonnaya arraigned by the EFCC was remanded in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre over N23m scam.

Ogbonnaya was arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State over allegations of obtaining money through false pretence.

EFCC said the act is contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

According to the commission, the sitting judge on the case, Isaq Mohammed Sani remanded Ogbonanya at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre in Rivers state.