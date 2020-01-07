Vengeful exposed fake drug peddler promises to “hunt down” ICIR Amos Abba after investigative report

Advertisement

AMOS Abba, an ICIR reporter on Tuesday was threatened by an aggrieved fake drug peddler who promised to “hunt him down” after the journalists’ investigation exposed fraudulent dealings of Abuja herbal doctors who promise a cure for cancer.

The report exposed how herbal doctors in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT scam cancer patients to buy drugs for a disease that yet has no cure, according to the World Health Organisation.

Timothy Abel who operates one of the centres visited- Halamin Herbal centre in Karu, Abuja whose establishment is also linked with a real estate company- Trump – Hills Investment Int’l L promised to “hunt down the journalist with any means necessary -one on one” for exposing his gimmick.

At the price of N240,000, he had claimed that he could cure any form of cancer.

“I am certain she will get cured only if she follows the instruction. We charge ₦60, 000 per month for the drugs because the treatment will take four months which is a total of ₦240, 000 but if you’re paying cash for the whole four months we will give a discount of ₦10,000,” he told the journalist during a consultation session at his office.

He had earlier requested that the journalist make payment for the herbal remedies through the real- estate company account.

Advertisement

During a phone call initiated by Abel on Tuesday at exactly 4:18 pm, he also promised to initiate legal actions against Abba and the publishing organisation for what he called a wrong report.

“Is it by your own knowledge that you claim there is no cure for cancer or by a doctor or scientist? Look let me tell you, I am going to hunt you. I am going to write a rejoinder and apart from that, I am going to sue you and your organisation. I am going to take you to wherever.

“It is not a threat. I will make sure you pay for what you have done! I am going to do it,” he threatened.

Abel also told the journalist that he had begun making enquires about him to know his place of residence as they have gathered private information about him including tracking his movements.

The fake doctor claimed that Abba had called his boss a Ben Amodu to ask for money in order to confer an award on him.

Amodu, a self-acclaimed pharmacist and in a phone conversation during the course of the investigation also told THE ICIR about his drugs had been tested by the World Health Organisation and could cure cancer.

This is the second time Timothy is making such threats on the life of the journalist since the publication of the story on 4 February 2019.