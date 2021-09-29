29.1 C
AACR calls for application for cancer journalism prize

Blessing Otoibhi
THE American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is accepting applications for the AACR June L. Biedler Prize for Cancer Journalism.  The prize raises awareness of the critical role the media play in educating the public about cancer by showcasing outstanding examples of cancer journalism.

Journalists must submit stories that enhance the public’s understanding of cancer, cancer research, or policy, the organizers say.

AACR also stated that  Stories must have been published or broadcasted for the first time between January 1, 2020, and November 30, 2021.

Entry is open to print, broadcast, and online professional journalists whose stories appear in newspapers, magazines, websites, television, and auditory journalism platforms that target lay public audiences.

To honor individual journalists, the AACR will award a US$5,000 prize for compelling stories on cancer.

More than one journalist may be co-nominated and selected to receive a prize should the submitted piece be a result of contributions made by all involved parties, the ACCR added.

The Submission of the application must be in English And Entry is  absolutely free.

The deadline for submission is December 6, 2021.  Interested applicants can apply here.

 

