Deploy more security to Oji River Local Govt, lawmaker urges FG, IGP

THE House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government and the Muhammad Adamu, the Inspector General of Police to effectively get rid of armed criminals who are terrorising the people of Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This follows the recent gruesome murder of one Eugene Ilobani, a farmer while working on his farm by some unknown criminals and the killings of other farmers in the area by persons believed to be herdsmen.

While calling the attention of the lower chamber to the incident, Toby Okechukwu, member representing Agwu, Aniri and Oji-River Federal Constituency of Enugu urged the Federal Government to deploy security personnel to provide a safe environment for the persons in the community in order to continue farming and the apprehension of perpetrators of this heinous crime.

According to the police, Iloabani of Amamkpunato village was gruesomely murdered by yet to be identified persons in a forest in the community.

Daniel Ndukwe, Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer stated that preliminary investigation showed that the deceased was found in Achi forest with several degrees of machete cuts on the head and neck regions.

Ndukwe also disclosed that the state Police Commissioner has also directed the immediate launch of a full scale investigation to apprehend and prosecute the fleeing culprits.

“He made it clear that the command, under his watch, will leave no stone unturned to bring culprits of the heinous crime to book,’’ Ndukwe said.

It was also reported that about 29 communities in Oji River Local Government area have issued a ‘quit notice’ to Fulani herdsmen in the community over alleged incessant attacks and destruction of farmlands in the area.