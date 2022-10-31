33.1 C
American association offers prize for Cancer journalism

Blessing Otoibhi
THE American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is accepting applications for the AACR June L. Biedler Prize for Cancer Journalism.  

The prize raises awareness of the critical role the media plays in educating the public about cancer by showcasing outstanding examples of cancer journalism. 

Print, broadcast and online journalists can receive a US$5,000 prize for compelling stories on cancer. 

To apply, journalists must submit stories that enhance the public’s understanding of cancer, cancer research or policy. Stories must have been published or broadcast for the first time between January 1, 2020, and November 30, 2022. 

Submissions must be in English or accurately translated into English. 

Entry is free. 

The deadline for the submission of applications is December 7, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here. 

Blessing Otoibhi
Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting.

