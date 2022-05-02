The Leukemia and lymphoma society offers cancer policy workshop

— 1 min read

THE Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is inviting health reporters to its “Covering Cancer Policy” workshop.

The virtual programme is slated for May 17, 2022, to May 18, 2022.

The interactive workshop will help journalists better understand the obstacles facing cancer patients in their communities.

Journalists and editors covering health can attend the online workshop on cancer reporting.

In the workshop, journalists will receive tangible tools and ideas to help them share patients’ stories, explore policy solutions and hold policymakers accountable.



The organiser says, “Nearly 17 million people living in the US have a cancer diagnosis — and that figure is expected to increase to 22.2 million by 2030.

“Today, many of those patients are struggling. Nearly half of those in the US facing cancer exhaust their life savings within two years of diagnosis. Too often, patients with exorbitant out-of-pocket costs simply abandon treatment.”

The workshop is free and registration is ongoing. Interested applicants can apply here.