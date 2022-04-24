- Advertisement -
29.1 C
Abuja

2023: Adama, CEO accused of multi-million naira investment fraud, allegedly eyes National Assembly

Politics and Governance
Olugbenga ADANIKIN
Founder of Enadama Group, Adama J Adama. File Copy
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

ADAMA Adama, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Enadama Group, accused of multimillion-naira investment fraud, might be eyeing the National Assembly (NASS) as a federal lawmaker come 2023.

Though he was yet to declare officially, his campaign poster, which has gone viral on social media, indicates that the entrepreneur could contest under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He would represent the people of Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency of Benue State if he contest and win the election.

On Sunday, April 24, this reporter reached out to Adama to find out if he was contesting for any political position, but he is yet to respond as of the time of filing this report.

The ICIR shared the poster with him through his WhatsApp channel, but there was no response.

Repeated calls by this reporter to his mobile line did not go through. A text message sent to the same telephone number was not replied.

- Advertisement -

Adama had been in the news for good and otherwise in recent times.

Before the poster became public, Adama, through his multiple investment platforms – Ceepass, Viablex, Farm4me allegedly defrauded investors who put their money into the venture.

Investors expect to rake in between 50 to 15 per cent of Return on Investment (RoI) after four months.

Those who spoke to The ICIR said they were yet to get their capital, and even the RoI.

The affected persons had since formed a WhatsApp group to communicate and coordinate efforts towards repayment.

This newspaper, on February 23, had earlier published the agonising concerns of the investors, including a petition written to the anti-graft agencies and security operatives over Adama’s contract breach.

By March 4, more aggrieved investors criticised the entrepreneur turned politician.

- Advertisement -

He was called several unprintable names and labelled a professional scammer.

“He said he is assuring Nigerians that they will not lose their money, but for the past months, he has not been communicating with his investors, be it on the Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or Telegram; he has practically blocked his investors from commenting in the Telegram group of more than 2,500 subscribers and deleted all comments of people, investors not being paid.

“He is claiming that he has paid several investors; if this is true, he should publish this for everyone to see because the most painful part of it is that innocent Nigerians who probably do not know about this ongoing situation will also fall victim to this scammer (Adam. J. Adam),” an investor who identified himself as Sam said.

On January 4, the accused promised to start payment by the end of March and the third week of April 2022.

“This is an undertaking given in absolute honour based on our client’s track records and the efforts on the ground,” Adama stated through his lawyer.

However, none of those who reached out to The ICIR has confirmed payment as of the time of filing this report.

Also, no one could validate any form of payment in the group set up to monitor awaited costs.

- Advertisement -

Adama was also asked about the payment commitment he made via his lawyer, but no response came forth.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Alaafin: Head of Oyo Mesi to serve as regent

THE head of the Oyo Mesi, Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola,...
News

Imo bunkering explosion: Buhari orders security agencies to clampdown on illegal refineries

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Nigerian security agencies to intensify the clampdown on operators...
Crime

NDLEA seizes cocaine in teabags, arrests four traffickers at Lagos, Abuja airports

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has thwarted fresh attempts by...
Featured News

Electricity consumers should not purchase, repair transformers, others – FCCPC

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says purchasing, replacing or repairing transformers...
Elections

Aisha Buhari urges presidential aspirants to pick women as running mates

THE first lady and wife of the president Aisha Buhari has urged Nigerian political...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

UK embassy makes clarification on visa suspension

Emefiele responds to World Bank, says no PMS subsidy once Dangote refinery becomes operational

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAlaafin: Head of Oyo Mesi to serve as regent

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.