United Airline deboards VeryDarkMan, Mr Jollof after exchanging blows on aircraft

THE United Nigeria Airline has revealed that it deboarded famous social media personalities, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, and Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, widely called Mr. Jollof, from its scheduled flight on Monday, November 17, after they exchanged punches at the Asaba International Airport.

The airline said in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Chibuike Uloka, shortly after the altercation that the incident occurred aboard its Flight UN0523, noting that crew members immediately intervened to de-escalate the confrontation in line with global aviation safety standards.

“United Nigeria Airlines confirms that an altercation occurred between two passengers, identified as Martins Vincent Otse “VeryDarkman” and Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi “Mr. Jollof, ” during the boarding of Flight UN0523 at Asaba International Airport on the morning of 17 November 2025,” part of the statement read.

Uloka added that the flight proceeded safely to its destination after standard safety procedures were completed, with the two passengers remaining in the custody of airport authorities.

“In full compliance with global aviation safety protocols, our crew responded immediately and professionally to de-escalate the situation. Both passengers were deboarded without delay to ensure the safety, comfort, and security of all other passengers and crew members. They were subsequently handed over to airport security for further investigation.

“United Nigeria Airlines places the highest priority on safety and maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any conduct that threatens the security or well-being of passengers or crew. After all standard procedures were completed, the flight departed safely while the passengers involved in the altercation were still with the authorities,” Uloka added.

The ICIR reports that the cause of the altercation remains unclear, but the statement noted that airport security officials were expected to release findings after their investigation.

“We remain firmly committed to providing a safe, respectful, and secure travel experience across our network,” he added.

The ICIR reports that this development adds to the list of the recent airport altercations in Nigeria.

In August, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) blacklisted popular Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, widely known as K1 De Ultimate, from flying within Nigeria for six months after breaching security protocols at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The musician reportedly tried to board a ValueJet flight to Lagos, allegedly with a flask of alcohol, violating aviation security regulations that prohibit liquids over 100 ml in hand luggage.

The ICIR also reported an altercation involving an Ibom Air passenger, Comfort Emmanson, the airline’s crew member and security officials at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos State. ‎

Emmanson was recorded attacking flight attendants and airport security officials at the airport.

Hours after videos of her attacking the crew members filtered into the public space and eventually went viral, another video emerged showing how a flight attendant blocked her from disembarking while other passengers had exited the aircraft.