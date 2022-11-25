Veteran gospel musician Sammie Okposo is dead

VETERAN Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo is dead.

The Niger Delta-born music star reportedly died in the early hours of Friday.

Hillary Vincent, a project manager, confirmed the news of Okposo’s death to Punch Newspaper.

“Yes, it’s true. It happened this morning,” he said.

Okposo made headlines recently following a cheating scandal.

Early this year, he took to his verified Instagram page to apologise to his wife, Ozioma, for cheating on her with another woman in the United States.

The incident reportedly happened in 2021.

This led to the singer taking time off from ministration in order, according to him, to retrace his step with God before returning to ministry after a few months.

In May this year, the gospel singer also escaped death in a ghastly car accident while driving at the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The gospel artiste said he was saved from the hands of the devil and his cohorts in a statement on the accident.

Okposo was an internationally-recognised music producer, psalmist, and CEO of Zamar Entertainment.

He started his music career as a soundtrack producer for Nollywood movies in 1992 and released his first album titled ‘Addicted’ in 2004.

He was aged 51.