Court jails musician, two others 20 years for cybercrime

Bankole Abe
Onojah Emmanuel Samuel. Photo credit: EFCC
A FEDERAL High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has sentenced a musician, Onojah Emmanuel Samuel, to 20 years in prison for cybercrime.

Also convicted are two other persons, Victor Atsumbe Kadiyamo and Jejelowo Segun.

Jejelowo Segun
Photo credit: EFCCK.
Victor Atsumbe Kadiyamo
Photo credit: EFCC

The presiding judge, Justice Muhammed, convicted the three accused persons on Monday, September 12, 2022, after they pleaded guilty to separate count charges bordering on internet fraud.

This was revealed in a post by the EFCC on its official Twitter page.

The three men were arraigned by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC.

Bankole Abe

