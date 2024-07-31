Veteran singer Onyeka Onwenu dies at 72

VETERAN Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu is dead.

She reportedly slumped in Lagos after performing at the birthday party of the owner of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Stella Okoli, who clocked 80.

The deceased was rushed to Reddington Hospital where she was confirmed dead on Tuesday, July 30.

She was 72 years old.

Born on January 31, 1952, Onwenu hailed from Arondizuogu, in Ideato North, Imo State, but was raised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She was a successful singer, songwriter and actress. The late Onwenu started her music career in 1981.

She served as one of the judges for the popular music competition, X Factor Nigeria.

As an actress, Onwenu won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in the movie “Widow’s Cot”.

Aside from being an entertainer, Onwenu was a journalist and politician.

She was a former member of the NTA Board and also worked at the organisation as a broadcast journalist, hosting various programmes.

She was appointed as the executive director/chief executive officer of the National Centre for Women Development by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013.

She also served as the Chairperson of Imo State Council for Arts and Culture.

Some of her songs include Polygram, Dancing In The Sun, Onyeka, Inspiration for Change, One Love, and You and I.