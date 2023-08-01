26.9 C
Abuja
HomeFact-Check
Fact-Check

Video does not show Nigerien minister of finance crying over failure to account for public spending

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
A screenshot from the video

Related

EXPLAINER: What you need to know about QR code phishing – ‘quishing’

FACT CHECK: Did Tinubu appoint Hamza Al-Mustapha as Director General DSS?

How true is the claim that drinking pineapple with hot water cures cancer?

Scam website circulates as FG plans to distribute fuel subsidy removal palliative

No, study does not show staring at women’s breasts prolongs lifespan …NAN shares two-decade-old...

A video clip showing a man shedding tears while delivering a speech has surfaced online with a claim that it shows the ex-finance Minister of Niger Republic crying over failure to account for government’s spending.

The claim is contained in a social media post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an online user.

According to the claim, the Nigerien military has given the former minister a 48-hour ultimatum to give his stewardship account as head of the nation’s finance ministry or face execution.

The video is circulating following the recent coup in Niger Republic.

A popular activist, Mahdi Shehu with the username: @shehu_mahdi tweeted the video with a caption that read:

“EVERY DAY FOR THE THIEF…Below is the Finance minister of Niger Republic, having been told by the new military Junta to account for all the stolen money of the country in the next 48 hrs or face execution by firing squad. In other countries, he will retain his seat and enjoy.”

The tweet has generated over 700,000 views, over 3,600 retweets, and more than 5,000 likes as of July 30, 2023.

Another X user, Olaudah Equiano, with the username: @RealOlaudah tweeted the video with a caption thus:

“Minister of finance in Niger Republic given 48hrs by the coup plotters to account for the stolen money of Niger people or face execution by firing squad. We’re back to square one!”

The tweet has generated over 1.7 million views, more than 3,000 retweets and over 5,000 likes as of July 30, 2023.

Gidi, a popular X page, tweeted the same video with a caption that read:

“Niger Republic’s Finance Minister, Ahmat Jidoud cried after the Military told him to account for all the money in the next 48 hours or face execution by firing squad. Thoughts?” 

The tweet has also garnered over 180,000 views as of July 30, 2023.

CLAIM

Video shows Nigerien minister of Finance crying over failure to account for public spending.

Screenshot of the viral posts

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

A Google reverse image search using the video’s thumbnail shows that the footage has been online since at least December 2021. An earlier version of the video can be viewed here and here.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Ahmat Jidoud, ex-minister of Finance, Niger Republic.
    Ahmat Jidoud, ex-minister of Finance, Niger Republic.

    Analysis of the video content shows that the man in the video is Niger’s ex-minister of Justice, Marou Amadou and not the nation’s former minister of Finance, Ahmat Jidoud.

    Further checks revealed that the video clip is unrelated to the July 2023 military coup in the West African country.

    THE VERDICT

    The claim that the viral video shows Nigerien minister of Finance crying after being forced to account for public spending is FALSE; findings indicate that the video has been online since 2021 and is unrelated to the recent coup d’état in the country.

    This fact-check is republished from FactCheckHub.

    Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
    Author Page

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    France begins evacuation of citizens, others from Niger

    FRANCE will begin to evacuate its citizens and other European nationals from Niger Republic...
    News

    Nationwide strike: Police warn against violent protests

    THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned against any violent protests that may be...
    News

    Subsidy removal: Labour insists on protest, questions Tinubu’s sincerity

    THE Organised Labour has questioned the sincerity of the interventions proposed by President Bola...
    Human Rights

    Brides for barter: Niger girl fleeing forced marriage hides phone in underwear

    AMINA Idris kept her phone inside her underwear for over a week to maintain...
    Data Stories

    Why Nestle, Dangote Sugar, three other FMCGs post over N224bn loss in six months

    NESTLE Nigeria, Dangote Sugar Refinery and three other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) companies have...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Brides for barter: Niger girl fleeing forced marriage hides phone in underwear
    Next article
    Subsidy removal: Labour insists on protest, questions Tinubu’s sincerity

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.