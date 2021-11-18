34.4 C
Abuja

Video of mining site collapse NOT from Zamfara but Niger Republic

FactcheckNews
Niyi OYEDEJI
The mining site.
The mining site.

Related

1min read

A TWITTER handle, Eons Intelligence, with the user ID @eonsintelligenc on Tuesday, November 9, shared a video of a collapsed mining site with the caption the incident happened in Zamfara state. 

“Just In: Over 100 miners are suspected of having been buried under the rubble in Zamfara gold mine collapse. Rescue efforts in progress,” the caption of the video, which has over 11,000 views read.

The claim:

The video shows a collapsed mine site in Zamfara State, with miners buried under the rubble.

A screenshot of the tweet.
A screenshot of the tweet.

The findings:

Checks by The FactCheckHub show that the video emanated from an artisanal gold mine collapse in the Niger Republic and not Zamfara State.

A Google reverse image search on the video showed it surfaced online on Monday, November 8, and this was a day before Eons Intelligence shared it.

Similarly, the news of the gold mine collapse, killing several persons in Southern Niger, was reported in multiple media like ReutersAljazeera. 

Also, the image in the report by Washington Post is from the same scene as the video.

The verdict:

- Advertisement -

Video of a mining site where some people were believed to have been trapped is not from Zamfara but the Niger Republic, thereby claiming FALSE.

Niyi Oyedeji
Website

'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via [email protected] You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Factcheck

Video of mining site collapse NOT from Zamfara but Niger Republic

A TWITTER handle, Eons Intelligence, with the user ID @eonsintelligenc on Tuesday, November 9,...
Factcheck

Viral photo of cracked Lagos Third Mainland Bridge is FALSE!

IN November 2021, multiple posts circulated on social media that a part of the...
News

Another 95 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Libya

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday received 95 stranded Nigerians returned to...
Media Opportunities

Kiplinger offers fellowship on global issues

THE Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism at Ohio University is inviting applications for...
National News

#ENDSARS panel report: Lagos State govt urges caution

THE Lagos State government has urged members of the public to exercise caution over the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleViral photo of cracked Lagos Third Mainland Bridge is FALSE!

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.