Viral WhatsApp message on withdrawal of APC Edo governorship candidate is FALSE

A WHATSAPP message surfaced online less than 24 hours to Edo State governorship election that Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for the poll has withdrawn from the race.

Edo, a state in Southern Nigeria has its gubernatorial election today September 19.

The message which was styled as a press release is titled “APC Withdrawal from Edo Election”

It reads; “Deeply distressing development says the Spokesperson, expressing strong support for the withdrawal of pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu from Participating in Edo2020 Election”.

While adding that the Ize-Iyamu would not be participating in the election.

The message has been shared several times across different WhatsApp groups.

THE CLAIM:

That the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu withdrew from the Edo governorship election race.

THE FINDINGS:

The FactCheckHub checked the final list released by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to verify if the party and its candidate have been removed from the contest as claimed in the viral message but the name of the APC candidate was present.

Osagie Andrew Ize-Iyamu (58) is number 7 on the list.

The name of his deputy, Abudu Ganiyu Audu (50) was also in the INEC list. He was listed number 8 in the document signed by Rose Oriaran-Anthony, Secretary to the electoral commission.

Unlike what is obtainable in the media sector, the press statement was not signed by anyone.

Moreover, no such information was shared by official channels of the APC including the INEC.

Reports also affirmed Ize-Iyamu voted at Ugboko Ward 4, Unit 26, Orhionmwon Local Government Area (LGA) of the state at about 9:25 am on September 19, 2020.

In addition, Ize-Iyamu told the press that he is confident of winning after casting his vote.

Earlier on the FactCheckHub fact-checked misleading images circulating online in relation to the Edo election.

THE VERDICT:

The claim that the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu withdrew from Edo governorship election race is FALSE.

Ize-Iyamu spoke to the press after casting his vote that he is confident of winning.