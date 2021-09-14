25.9 C
Abuja

Vlanicom denies allegation of fraud in Immigration contract, says duties discharged accordingly

News
Niyi OYEDEJI

Related

THE Managing Director of Vlanicom Limited Edmond Osita Osiegbu has said that his company duly discharged its responsibilities when contracted by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in 2011.

Vlanicom, formerly known as Vlatacom, had been alleged in an earlier investigation co-published by The ICIR, of being involved in a controversial contract of $345,000.

The report had stated that a contract agreement existed between the Nigeria Immigration Service and Vlatacom Limited in 2007 for chip-based electronic visa recognition, called e-Pass.

“Even more strangely, after the huge sum was paid, the House Report noted that five years later, since 2012, ‘all maintenance, deployment, configuration and troubleshooting of the e-Pass applications and its associated hardware’ was carried out by ‘the ICT officers of the NIS and not Vlatacom,” the investigation read in part.

However, Osiegbu, in a letter to The ICIR on Friday, said the allegations contained in the report were untrue, adding that, “the said contracts are subjects of litigation at the High Court of the FCT.”

He said against the claim made in the report, his company only entered a contract with the NIS in 2011, and not 2007.

“Let it be known to all that Vlatacom Limited did not enter into any contract whatsoever with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in 2007.

- Advertisement -

“Furthermore, Vlatacom Limited effectively and diligently discharged its responsibilities in the contract that was executed between it and the NIS in the year 2011.”

The managing director also said that his company did not collect any money from the NIS for any job it did not do nor request payment of any sum not due to it.

“Let it also be known that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) did not pay any sum of money whatsoever to Vlatacom for work not done neither has Vlatacom requested for payment of any sum, not due to it, and the NIS has no record of Vlatacom refusing or failing to perform any of its responsibilities in the said contracts.”

 

 

Niyi Oyedeji
Website

'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via noyedeji@icirnigeria.org. You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Niyi OYEDEJIhttps://www.icirnigeria.org/
'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via noyedeji@icirnigeria.org. You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Vlanicom denies allegation of fraud in Immigration contract, says duties discharged accordingly

THE Managing Director of Vlanicom Limited Edmond Osita Osiegbu has said that his company...
News

Amid concern for Nigeria’s rising debt, Buhari seeks approval for fresh $4bn, €71m loans

AMID concerns for Nigeria rising debt, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate for...
Health

Strike: Crisis erupts among doctors over visit to Buhari

A cold war is brewing between the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria...
News

Kano converts illegally acquired structures to schools

KANO State Government has proceeded to revoke illegally acquired structures within the metropolis, turning...
Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Abia Governor, other public officials in multi-billion-naira budgetary scandal

By Ekemini SIMON AN analysis of the 2020 Report of Accountant General with Financial Statements...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAmid concern for Nigeria’s rising debt, Buhari seeks approval for fresh $4bn, €71m loans

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.