Vwaere Diaso: Police arrest three over doctor’s death

Mustapha USMAN
The late doctor, Diaso Vwaere

THREE individuals have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command in connection with the tragic death of a medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso at General Hospital, Odan, Lagos-Island.

The Lagos state police command’s public relations officer Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed to The ICIR that three suspects are currently in the police custody of the command. 

The Police spokesperson, however, did not reveal the identities of the suspects. 

“Three persons in our custody for now,” Hundeyin replied to our inquiry regarding the investigation. 

Diaso lost her life on Tuesday, August 1, when the hospital’s elevator abruptly malfunctioned, plummeting from the ninth floor to the ground level. The hospital was, according to sources, devoid of the necessary blood for her resuscitation.

Vwaere was said to be on her way to meet a dispatch rider, who had come to deliver her food when the incident happened. 

The ICIR reports that the Lagos state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) declared a strike over the death, calling for a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The Association directed doctors working in the three government hospitals on Lagos Island to only attend to emergency medical services during that period.

The Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, the Lagos General Hospital, and the Lagos Massey Street Children’s Hospital are all expected to go on an indefinite strike.

The NMA also proclaimed five days of national mourning in the state and asked medical staff at other government-run institutions to curtail their regular schedules in remembrance of the deceased colleague.

Lagos gov’t hands elevator installer to Police

The Lagos State Government, on Friday, August 4, said the installer of a faulty elevator that claimed the life of the doctor has been handed over to the police for interrogation.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy in the state, Olumide Sogunle, confirmed that an inquiry has commenced into the accident, adding that the investigation panel will submit a report of its initial findings on Saturday.

Sogunle explained that the panel invited a lift expert to the accident scene to look at the lift and give a professional opinion. 

    He added that other experts would take the elevator out for a thorough mechanical and electrical examination.

    He said: “As part of the panel’s activities from the first day when they interviewed the lift installer, they handed him over to the Police for questioning and further interrogation. This is to ensure that the installer will always be available if the panel needs him for further questions.

    “Six house officers and representatives of the medical associations were appointed as witnesses. Representatives of the House Officers and medical associations were allowed to be part of the panel.

    “The panel was given 48 hours to conclude action and so it will be submitting a report of their initial findings on Saturday. And any other steps to be taken after that would be done by the appropriate authorities.”

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

