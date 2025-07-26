WAFCON Final: Super Falcons face Morocco in battle for 10th title

THE Super Falcons will face Morocco tonight in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), as the tournament reaches its climax in Rabat.

President Bola Tinubu had given the green light for the full disbursement of allowances and match bonuses to boost the morale of the Nigerian team ahead of the match.

It’s a high-stakes showdown between the most successful team in the competition’s history and a host nation desperate to make history on home soil.

Nigeria, nine-time champions, are chasing a record-extending 10th title—one that would further cement their dominance on the continent.

Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses, on the other hand, are aiming for their first-ever WAFCON trophy, driven by home support and the memory of their dramatic 2022 semi-final victory over the Falcons.

That semi-final defeat decided on penalties after Nigeria finished with nine players still stings, and for the Falcons, tonight’s final is about the trophy and payback.

The team has labelled this campaign “Mission X” in reference to their goal of winning a 10th title and reclaiming their place at the top.

The Falcons come into the final with confidence, having won all their matches in regulation time and conceding just once from a penalty.

In their semi-final clash with defending champions South Africa, Rasheedat Ajibade converted a first-half penalty before the Banyana Banyana equalised.

Just as the game seemed headed for extra time, Michelle Alozie’s long-range ball caught the keeper off guard, sealing a dramatic 2–1 win in the final minutes.

Morocco reached the final after a gruelling encounter with Ghana, which they eventually won 4–2 on penalties following a 1–1 draw in extra time.

Though their path has been less dominant, the Atlas Lionesses are banking on home advantage and a resilient spirit to pull off an upset.

For Nigeria, experience and depth remain key. With Chiamaka Nnadozie in goal and the reliable Osinachi Ohale in defence, the Falcons have looked solid throughout the competition.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Rasheedat Ajibade continues to be a standout performer, both as a captain and a goal threat.

Kickoff is set for 9:00 pm Nigerian time at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

For Nigeria, it’s a chance to reassert its legacy; for Morocco, an opportunity to usher in a new era.

Either way, the stage is set for a keen battle as two giants of African women’s football collide.