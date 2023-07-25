25.1 C
Abuja
HomeFeatured News
Featured News

WAJIC 2023: Journalism should be more constructive to retain media relevance – Google News VP

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA
Vice President, News at Google Richard Gingras

Related

VICE President of News at Google, Richard Gingras, has urged journalists to be more constructive in reporting to sustain the relevance of the media.

He said this on Tuesday, July 25, at the ongoing West Africa Journalism Innovation Conference (WAJIC) in Abuja, stating that the sector is facing a crisis of relevance caused by factors including declining trust of the audience and an overload of bad news.

“The Reuters Institute tells us that less than 10 per cent of our society regularly consume what we call serious news. Google tells us that less than 2 per cent of search curves are about matters of serious news,” he said.

He stated that the media had to work towards building the trust of the audience by changing the narrative structures of news to convey constructive values.

He also recommended that linguistics be considered in reporting to avoid amplifying societal divisions rather than bridging them.

“When you are covering a story, if you take the philosophy of journalism, if there is, for instance, a bus crash in a certain intersection in the city, and you are reporting on that and twelve people died, that’s not exactly a happy story, but you’ve got to report it.

“But can you report it with an air of constructiveness saying, yes, this happened, here are the reasons why we think it happened, hear what some of the potential solutions might be. Can we go beyond the old phrase about news if it bleeds it leads?” the Google News VP asked.

Gingras also stated that financial sustainability in the media could be achieved if the journalism community becomes the go-to source of information for communities, in the era of other social platforms.

“There is great opportunity and business value in enriching the fabric of a community by addressing the overall needs of that community. I fear we don’t use such approaches. If we don’t use such approaches the bridge, the divides in our societies, the important accountability journalism we do produce will not be heard beyond the depth of our own silos,” Gingras noted.

Explore business models, micro journalism for sustenance

Meanwhile, professionals present at the event have recommended that micro journalism and other business models be explored for sustainability of the sector.

Speaking during a panel session at the event, founder of media organisation Dataphyte, Joshua Olufemi, noted that journalism was leaving many segments of the population underserved due to the focus on political issues, and as a result, several needs remain unmet in other sectors, which, if satisfied could serve as a means of sustainability for the media.

“I think the challenge with our media is they think if it is not big, it is not rich of value. Why are we in journalism? So that people can have access. If it is 10 people that get the value and can pay for it, you had better stay with that.

“The small business owner who goes to Google is not going to Google so that someone in America buys that product. It is so that when you are in that area and you are searching for where to buy ABC, you know where to go to. So it is still local. I think we just need to think micro and think of diversification as a way to aggregate multiple,” he said.

Olufemi also noted that innovations to sustain media organisations do not need to be strictly digital, as there were other needs that could be addressed.

“Needs will always be the way to think about it. What do people need? Indigenous language. There are hundreds of languages in Nigeria that nobody has explored for journalism,” he said.

Africa Editor, Rest of World David Adeleke also said that subscriptions and advertising are not enough to keep media organisations afloat and urged stakeholders in the sector to be more open to other innovations.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    “Outside of technology, the fundamental problem that journalism faces on the continent is financing. But it is easy to say, very difficult to solve. Media companies should be more willing to experiment with business models. Just be willing to innovate. People think because it has always been like this, it will always be like this, and that is another problem journalism faces all over the world,” he said.

    Funding in journalism has been a topic of discourse over the years, and in 2022 The ICIR held a conference on media sustainability in commemoration of its 10th Year anniversary.

    Panellists at the event, including Nigerian Professor of Mass Communication and former Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State Umar Pate, urged media houses to adopt innovative business models for sustainability.

    Professor of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika also stressed the need for media organisations to constantly review and audit what constitutes readers’ interest to improve business within the sector, a point which was also made by Gingras at the WAJIC 2023.

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    UniAbuja makes owning registered company a requirement for graduation

    The Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, a professor, has said...
    Human Rights

    Mass burial: Amnesty International asks Lagos govt to disclose identity of 103 #EndSARS victims

    AMNESTY International (AI) has asked the Lagos State government to halt its plans to...
    Health

    Diphtheria: 8 deaths recorded in Kaduna

    EIGHT deaths linked to diphetria disease has been recorded in Kaduna State. The Director of...
    Featured News

    DSS rearrests Emefiele after faceoff with prison officials

    SUSPENDED governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele was on Tuesday,...
    Oil and Gas

    We’ll recover $9bn gas flaring fines from erring companies – Reps

    THE House of Representatives has resolved to recover the over $9 billion gas flaring...

    Most Read

    How true is the claim that drinking pineapple with hot water cures cancer?

    First cargo from $18bn Dangote refinery to arrive market in August

    Why UniAbuja charges N225,000 for medical students, N82,000 for Arts — VC

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    Cancer: NAFDAC begins tests on Indomie noodles

    Nigerians celebrate Firdaus’ call to bar―seven months after hijab controversy

    Why 2023 national population census may be postponed — NPC

    Sudan: Why Ethiopia, Egypt refused Nigerians access — NIDCOM

    ‘This is a f**k-up government’ ― Abuja taxi drivers react to October deadline for...

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    UniAbuja makes owning registered company a requirement for graduation

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.