WALLACE House, the University of Michigan, is seeking entries to its Livingston Awards for Young Journalists.

The award recognises local, national, and international reporting.

Journalists ages 34 and younger can enter works related to current events or new information about old events. Awards of $10,000 will be given to three journalists.

Print, online, video, audio, and data visualisation work are eligible.

The organisers say one entry per individual is accepted. One entry can be a single piece or a maximum of three pieces either from a published series, an original piece and its follow-up developments, or three pieces clearly tied together in a beat. All pieces of the series must be published by the same organisation.

Works must have been published in 2021. Features and commentary are eligible.

The deadline for the submission of entry is February 1, 2022. Interested applicants should apply here.