Blasphemy: We have accepted Sharia Court verdict, death penalty would be signed in 30 days – Ganduje

ABDULLAHI Ganduje, the Governor of Kano State said the State Government has accepted the death penalty on a Kano-based singer, Yahaya Sharif and the verdict would be signed in 30 days.

Ganduje reportedly said this during at a stakeholder meeting on the death penalty at the Government House, Kano on Thursday.

“Kano State Government has accepted the judgement passed by the Sharia Court and it has also accepted the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Ganduje said.

He noted that the convict has a 30-day grace to appeal the judgement, adding that failure to do so within that time would lead to the government signing the death penalty.

“In the event the convict appeals the judgement, we shall wait and follow the case up to the Appeal Court. If he further appeals to the Supreme Court, we shall follow the case there. If the Supreme Court upholds the two lower court judgement, the governor of Kano State will not add one minute to sign the execution order,” Ganduje said.

The governor raised alarm on the growing issue of blasphemy adding that the government would ensure that it is curbed in the state.

Sharif was convicted to death by a Kano State Sharia Court for insulting Prophet Muhammed in a song he shared on WhatsApp.

The judgement delivered by Aliyu Kani, the presiding judge of the Kano State Upper Sharia Court has generated criticism from Civil Society Organisations and human rights activists.