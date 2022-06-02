31.1 C
Abuja

We are not aware of Facebook user’s detention over post – Borno Police Command

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
1min read

THE Borno Police Command has said it is not aware of the arrest or detention of one Abdullahi Yusuf over a post he made on FaceBook.

Spokesperson of the Borno Police Command, Kamilu Sani, told The ICIR on Thursday that he was not aware of the matter and was hearing it for the first time

He, however, promised to get back if he finds anything on the matter.

“I am not aware of this matter at all, and I am hearing it from you for the first time. I will get back to you on this if I find anything,” Sani said.

Reports say the police detained Yusuf over a Facebook post where he accused an unnamed lawmaker from Borno State of having a hand in the alleged N80 billion fraud by the former Accountant General of the Federation Ahmed Idris.

Idris was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N80 billion fraud.

The Commission arrested Idris after he failed to honour invitations extended to him over the alleged fraud.

