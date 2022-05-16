21.1 C
Abuja

EFCC arrests Accountant General of the Federation over N80 billion fraud

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Marcus Fatunmole
Photo File EFCC
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, over an alleged N80 billion fraud.

The Commission arrested Idris on Monday after he failed to honour invitations extended to him over the alleged fraud.

Screenshot of EFCC statement on the arrest of Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris over N80 billion fraud

The EFCC disclosed in a series of tweets posted on its verified Twitter account Monday night that information obtained through intelligence showed that the AGF misappropriated the N80 billion through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

According to the Commission, the Accountant General laundered the funds through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Idris less than a month after taking over power in 2015.

Buhari reappointed him for another four-year term in June 2019.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Army kills four suspected IPOB gunmen in Imo

FOUR suspected gunmen of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were reportedly killed by...
Elections

2023: Minister of State for Petroleum withdraws from presidential race

MINISTER of State for Petroleum Timipre Silva has withdrawn from the presidential race. According to...
Business and Economy

Aviation fuel crisis: Airline cancels flight, as AON again threatens strike

- Aviation fuel price may rise - NNPC, MOMAN - Airlines fail to confirm if...
Elections

2023: My experiences under Buhari has placed me ahead of others – Osibanjo

By Dare Akogun VICE President Yemi Osibanjo has said that his experience under President Muhammadu...
News

TCN restores Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene vandalised line that triggered April grid collapse

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has energized the Odukpani–Ikot Ekpene 330kV Double Circuit...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleArmy kills four suspected IPOB gunmen in Imo

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.