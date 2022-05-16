EFCC arrests Accountant General of the Federation over N80 billion fraud

— 1 min read

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, over an alleged N80 billion fraud.

The Commission arrested Idris on Monday after he failed to honour invitations extended to him over the alleged fraud.

The EFCC disclosed in a series of tweets posted on its verified Twitter account Monday night that information obtained through intelligence showed that the AGF misappropriated the N80 billion through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

According to the Commission, the Accountant General laundered the funds through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Idris less than a month after taking over power in 2015.

Buhari reappointed him for another four-year term in June 2019.