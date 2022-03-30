29.1 C
Abuja

EFCC arrests Nigerian declared wanted by FBI over internet fraud

Featured News
Amos ABBA
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of Emmanuel Dike Chidiebere, a suspect wanted by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC spokesperson who revealed this on Tuesday said Chidiebere was declared wanted for cybercrime and money laundering.

He was arrested by the anti-graft agency in Imo state on March 23.

“The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Emmanuel Dike Chidiebere, a suspect on the watch list of the American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

“Acting on verified intelligence, operatives of the Commission on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, tracked the suspect to Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State where he was arrested.

“Chidiebere is alleged to have defrauded some victims in America, Cote D’Ivoire and Poland of some undisclosed amount of money and went underground.

“Three of his accomplices are still at large,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

His arrest comes weeks after the EFCC announced the arrest of another FBI-wanted Nigerian, Osondu Igwilo.

Igwilo was declared wanted in the US since 2018 for his alleged involvement in a $100 million fraud.

The EFCC said Igwilo was apprehended at a studio in the Sangotedo Ajah area of Lagos State alongside Okafor Chris, Nwodu Emmanuel and John Achukwu.

In its latest Internet crime report, the FBI ranked Nigeria 16th among 20 countries most affected by Internet crime in the world in 2020.

The top five crimes reported include phishing, non-payment/non-delivery, extortion, personal data breach and identity theft.

Excluding the US, the UK led among the most affected countries followed by Canada, India, Greece and Australia.

South Africa is the only other African country among the top 20, ranking sixth with 1,754 complaints.

Author Page
- Advertisement -

Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Education

UBEC: Senate committee, SUBEB frown at dilapidated structures in schools

CHAIRMAN of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education Frank Ibezim on Tuesday...
News

Train attack: Number of persons feared dead rises as Tinubu says 60 were killed

THE number of persons feared dead in the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train has...
Opinion

Ikengaonline: Salvaging the Southeast

By Chido Onumah & Osmund Agbo “As long as my Ikenga is active, I can...
Conflict and Security

Train attack: All Kaduna-Abuja commuters to travel by road

PENDING when the Nigerian government restores rail services on the Abuja-Kaduna route, people commuting...
Education

ASUU strike: UNICAL orders students out of hostels

The management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has ordered students of the institution...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

The Life And Times Of The Woman On The Fifty Naira Note

Lady accused of multi-million naira fraud deletes Facebook posts

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUBEC: Senate committee, SUBEB frown at dilapidated structures in schools

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.