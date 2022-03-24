28.1 C
EFCC releases Obiano on bail, seizes international passport

Bankole Abe
Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano
THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday evening released a former governor of Anambra State Willie Obiano on administrative bail.

The EFCC had initially refused to release Obiano on administrative bail last weekend but reversed it decision on Monday, granting the former governor bail with stringent conditions.

Unable to meet some of the conditions, Obiano was held by the EFCC while his friends and associates made efforts to secure his release.

Obiano finally met the conditions on Wednesday evening, after which he was released to members of his family.

However, his international passport was reportedly seized to prevent him from jumping bail.

He is also expected to report regularly at the anti-graft agency’s office for further grilling.

Obiano was arrested hours after handing over to his successor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on his way to the United States.

He was subsequently transferred to the commission’s headquarters, where he was quizzed for days over alleged mismanagement of N5 billion Sure-P funds, N37 billion security votes withdrawn in cash and inflation of contracts.

