EFCC arrests Obiano at Lagos airport 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former Anambra State governor Willie Obiano at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport Lagos.

Obiano had just handed over to Chukwuma Soludo, the new governor of Anambra State, who was sworn in earlier on Thursday.

Details of the arrest are yet to be officially announced by the anti-craft agency, but Obiano was believed to be on his way to the United States before he was arrested.

The EFCC had in a letter to the Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) in November 2021 placed the governor on its watch list.

In the letter, the EFCC requested to be informed anytime Obiano was travelling out of the country from any of the international airports and other points of exit.

It was reported that Obiano was one of several governors being investigated for graft and money laundering by the EFCC.

It was alleged that the former governor mismanaged over N17 billion accruing to Anambra State from the Paris Club refund, as well as funds from the state’s security vote.