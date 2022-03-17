31.1 C
Abuja

EFCC arrests Obiano at Lagos airport 

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former Anambra State governor Willie Obiano at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport Lagos.

Obiano had just handed over to Chukwuma Soludo, the new governor of Anambra State, who was sworn in earlier on Thursday.

Details of the arrest are yet to be officially announced by the anti-craft agency, but Obiano was believed to be on his way to the United States before he was arrested.

The EFCC had in a letter to the Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) in November 2021 placed the governor on its watch list.

In the letter, the EFCC requested to be informed anytime Obiano was travelling out of the country from any of the international airports and other points of exit.

It was reported that Obiano was one of several governors being investigated for graft and money laundering by the EFCC.

It was alleged that the former governor mismanaged over N17 billion accruing to Anambra State from the Paris Club refund, as well as funds from the state’s security vote.

Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Agriculture

Three years after, IFAD-FG $130 million joint project yet to commence in 3 states

THE Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises – Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) programme of the International Fund...
News

NDLEA will make Nigeria drug-free – Marwa

CHAIRMAN of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Mohammed Marwa has pledged to...
Featured News

ASUU strike: Students express frustration as union, FG clash

STUDENTS across Nigerian universities have expressed frustration at the incessant strike actions by the...
News

Soludo to pro-Biafra groups: It is time to interrogate your purpose

THE NEW governor of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo in his inaugural address on Thursday...
News

Drama as Bianca Ojukwu, Obiano’s wife fight at Soludo’s inauguration

BIANCA Ojukwu, widow of late Biafran leader Odumegwu Ojukwu, and Ebelechukwu, wife of outgoing...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK suspends visas for Nigerians

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

Adamawa: How overseas offers threaten FMC Yola’s planned upgrade to teaching hospital (part 3)

Nigerian presidency repeats lies, half-truths on infrastructure projects in South-East ( Part 2)

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 3)

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleThree years after, IFAD-FG $130 million joint project yet to commence in 3 states

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.