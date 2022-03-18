25.1 C
Abuja

IELTS: UK Home Office responds to call to exempt Nigerians from proficiency test

Education
Amos ABBA
Nigerians improving their English proficiency at an IELTS coaching centre in Abuja. Photo: Exam Planet
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

ONE month after Policy Shapers, a policy advocacy group, sent a data-driven report to the UK Home Office to exempt Nigerian citizens from taking the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) tests, the Home office has replied via an “automatic” email.

The UK Home Office responded to a 15-page policy brief by Ebenezar Wikina, founder of Policy Shapers, who demanded that the Home Office add Nigeria to its list of countries exempted from taking IELTS.

“Thank you for contacting the Simplification Of the Rules Taskforce, SORT. Please note that this inbox is for the administration and secretariat of the Simplification Of the Rules Committee only.

“Emails received from external sources to Government will not receive a direct reply,” the UK Home Office automatic message read.

However, the UK Home Office had replied to the group’s enquiries about reforming its IELTS policy for Nigerians with the same email address on January 26, and October last year.

Foreign universities demand the IELTS as a requirement for admitting international students, with IELTS application fees being expensive and more than double the minimum wage in Nigeria at an average of N90,000.

In January, the Home Office said there was no public evidence to prove that Nigeria had over 50 per cent speakers of the English Language to be included in its Majority English Speaking Country (MESC) list.

- Advertisement -

“To be included on the Majority English Speaking Country (MESC) list, we must have evidence that most people in the country (more than half) speak English as a first language,” the UK Home Office said.

The UK Home Office does not officially recognise 27 Anglophone countries in Africa as English speaking countries.

Using the hashtag #ReformIELTSPolicy, a petition initiated by the group in January and addressed to Secretary of the UK Home Office Priti Patel has garnered over 72,000 signatures.

The policy group says the Home Office has failed to respond to its factual findings to justify Nigeria’s inclusion into its MESC list.

“We might not be tech gurus, but the way automatic messages work, they’re like autoresponders, so if this was not fishy, we should have received this prompt back in February 2022 when we first sent the policy brief.

“We feel insulted by this mediocre attempt to brush aside the real issues raised by our policy brief, and we demand an official response and apology in earnest,” Policy shapers revealed in a statement.

The group posits that Nigeria is ranked 31 of 112 countries rated as ‘Very High’ on the 2021 English Proficiency Index (EPI) and has been in the top 30 global ranking over the past five years.

Author Page
- Advertisement -

Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Bandits buying more weapons with ransom, says Niger State govt

THE SECRETARY to the Niger State Government Ahmad Matane said bandits operating in the...
News

EFCC arrests Obiano at Lagos airport 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former Anambra State governor Willie...
Agriculture

Three years after, IFAD-FG $130 million joint project yet to commence in 3 states

THE Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises – Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) programme of the International Fund...
News

NDLEA will make Nigeria drug-free – Marwa

CHAIRMAN of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Mohammed Marwa has pledged to...
Featured News

ASUU strike: Students express frustration as union, FG clash

STUDENTS across Nigerian universities have expressed frustration at the incessant strike actions by the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Russia targets Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, residents resist

How the death of Osinbajo’s outrider changed Abuja community

Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK suspends visas for Nigerians

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Ukraine: Air travel disrupted as Wizz Air, Ryanair, others cancel flights

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBandits buying more weapons with ransom, says Niger State govt

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.