Drama as Bianca Ojukwu, Obiano’s wife fight at Soludo’s inauguration

BIANCA Ojukwu, widow of late Biafran leader Odumegwu Ojukwu, and Ebelechukwu, wife of outgoing governor Willie Obiano, engaged in a fight during Chukwuma Soludo’s inauguration as Anambra State governor on Thursday.

The cause of the fight is not clear as of the time of filing this report.

Also, there are different accounts of the incident as some media reports said Bianca slapped Ebelechukwu, while others reported that the outgoing governor’s wife attacked the widow of the late Biafran warlord.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the ruling party in Anambra State, was founded by the late Ojukwu and Bianca had severally complained about the state of affairs in the party during Obiano’s tenure as governor.

However, in one of the video footage seen by The ICIR Ebelechukwu walked to where Bianca was sitting. And a few seconds later Bianca stood up and there was a commotion.

It took the intervention of security operatives to restore order at the venue of the event.

In another video footage reviewed by The ICIR, officials were seen making frantic efforts to prevent journalists from capturing the incident.

The fight reportedly occurred shortly after Soludo took the oath of office.

His predecessor, Obiano, reportedly left the venue with his wife, Ebelechukwu, after the fight.

Soludo reacts

In a statement issued by his spokesman Joe Anatune, Soludo apologised to the people of Anambra State for the incident, which was described as a breach of protocol.

“The breach was caused by improper communication which itself arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved in the breach,” the statement said.

Soludo disclosed that steps were being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the two parties to their previous relationship.