Obiano urges lawmakers to support Soludo as he takes over as Anambra governor

Bankole Abe
1min read

GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State has urged members of the House of Assembly to accord the governor-elect Charles Soludo the same legislative support given to him.

Obiano made the appeal at a valedictory session held in his honour by the State Assembly in Awka on Tuesday.

Soludo, a professor and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), will be sworn in as the sixth executive governor of the state on Thursday.

Obiano praised the excellent working relationship between the legislature and his outgoing administration.

“I appreciate the House for honouring me and for your kind words. It is always difficult to say goodbyes, but I will remember you, the sixth and the seventh Assembly, for your support.

“I want to appeal, accord the incoming governor the same legislative support and assistance you accorded me,” he said.

Earlier, the lawmakers took turns to eulogise and commend Obiano for his “outstanding achievements”.

Speaker of the state assembly, Uche Okafor, described Obiano as a visionary leader who bequeathed laudable legacy projects to the state.

Okafor commended the partnership between the legislative and executive arms of government. 

“You will be remembered for your achievements and legacy projects such as the passenger and cargo airport, the international convention centre, the township stadium and other projects.

“As you bow out on Thursday, on behalf of the 7th Assembly, we congratulate you for finishing strong,” the Speaker said.

Soludo, who won the Anambra governorship election on November 6, 2021 as candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), had rejected the fanfare that is the hallmark of swearing-in ceremonies in Nigeria.

“There will be no fanfare, no ceremony, no event, no party, nothing”, he said. 

The ICIR had reported that Soludo won the Anambra State governorship poll by defeating Valentine Ozigbo and Andy Uba, his closest rivals from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) with a total of 112,229 votes, representing 45 per cent of the total votes cast in the election.

Ozigbo scored a total of 53,807 votes, followed by Uba, who recorded a total of 43,285 votes, leaving the remaining 32,202 votes to the 15 other political parties that contested in the Anambra gubernatorial election.

In his victory speech after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him winner of the election, Soludo promised to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Anambra State.

He also extended an Olive branch to his opponents in the election.

