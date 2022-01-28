32.4 C
Abuja

Number of casualties in Anambra tanker explosion uncertain

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Anambra explosion. Photo credit: Punch
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

THE Anambra State Police Command is yet to ascertain if there are casualties in a tanker explosion that occurred in Onitsha on Friday.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state Tochukwu Ikenga told The ICIR that the explosion had occurred when a tanker filled with fuel fell and discharged its contents, leading to a fire outbreak.

“What happened today is unfortunate. The fire resulted from a tanker carrying fuel. It fell along Obodukwu Road, by Owerri Road in Onitsha. It didn’t happen inside the market, it’s along the road. Our operatives are currently on ground there. Fire service also responded,” he said.

He, however, noted that though security operatives had arrived at the scene, they were yet to ascertain if there were casualties from the explosion.

“In due time, I can communicate further. I have not got much details on that but the situation is under control now,” he said.

According to a report, the fire had affected several shops and residential houses around the scene of the fire, destroying properties in its wake.

Commuters were stranded, as the incident also resulted in a gridlock

- Advertisement -

A similar incident had occurred in December along the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway in the state.

A Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker had exploded at a fuel station, setting vehicles and buildings ablaze.

Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected]

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

News

Number of casualties in Anambra tanker explosion uncertain

THE Anambra State Police Command is yet to ascertain if there are casualties in...
National News

Lagos intra-city train tickets will not be expensive -Sanwo-Olu

LAGOS State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised that the intra-city train tickets expected to...
Business and Economy

Sanwo-Olu says N150bn required to fund Lagos rail lines

THE Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the sum of N150 billion...
Featured News

Hackers can access mobile phones when charging in public, NCC warns

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has alerted the country to newly discovered cyberattacks on...
News

Tinubu jets out of Nigeria to rest, for medical needs

THE National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has left the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

WAEC withholds 170,146 WASSCE results over examination malpractice

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

IELTS: Over 35,000 Nigerians query why they should take English proficiency tests

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Tinubu jets out of Nigeria to rest, for medical needs

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

UAE lifts travel ban on Nigeria, 11 other countries

As Nigerian government slumbers, N144bn Aba shoe industry crawls

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLagos intra-city train tickets will not be expensive -Sanwo-Olu

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.