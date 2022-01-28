Number of casualties in Anambra tanker explosion uncertain

— 1 min read

THE Anambra State Police Command is yet to ascertain if there are casualties in a tanker explosion that occurred in Onitsha on Friday.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state Tochukwu Ikenga told The ICIR that the explosion had occurred when a tanker filled with fuel fell and discharged its contents, leading to a fire outbreak.

“What happened today is unfortunate. The fire resulted from a tanker carrying fuel. It fell along Obodukwu Road, by Owerri Road in Onitsha. It didn’t happen inside the market, it’s along the road. Our operatives are currently on ground there. Fire service also responded,” he said.

He, however, noted that though security operatives had arrived at the scene, they were yet to ascertain if there were casualties from the explosion.

“In due time, I can communicate further. I have not got much details on that but the situation is under control now,” he said.

According to a report, the fire had affected several shops and residential houses around the scene of the fire, destroying properties in its wake.

Commuters were stranded, as the incident also resulted in a gridlock

A similar incident had occurred in December along the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway in the state.

A Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker had exploded at a fuel station, setting vehicles and buildings ablaze.