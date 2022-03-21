Officer behind leak of Obiano video being subjected to disciplinary action – EFCC

— 1 min read

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said an unnamed officer who leaked a video of former Anambra State governor Willie Obiano is being subjected to disciplinary action.

In the video, Obiano was seen dressed in shorts and a white shirt, drinking from a bottle in a closed room while in EFCC custody.

The video, which went viral, has since elicited reactions, with many Nigerians denouncing it and demanding an investigation into its leakage.

Reacting to the development on Monday, EFCC spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren said the agency was not responsible for the leak.

“The Commission wishes to distance itself from the said video which is completely at variance with the established Standard Operating Procedure of the EFCC.

“A discreet investigation ordered upon discovery of the leak has revealed the errant officer behind the odious act and he is currently being subjected to appropriate disciplinary action,” the statement said.

Obiano was arrested by the EFCC at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, late on Thursday.

The ex-governor was placed under watch in a letter forwarded by the EFCC to the Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) in November 2021.

In the letter, the EFCC requested to be informed anytime Obiano was travelling out of the country from any of the international airports and other points of exit.

It was alleged that the former governor mismanaged over N17 billion accruing to Anambra State from the Paris Club refund, as well as funds from the state’s security vote.

Obiano was granted bail on Monday.