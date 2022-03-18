Obiano still in our custody – EFCC

— 1 min read

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has not been released from detention.

It was widely reported on Friday morning that Obiano, who was arrested by the anti-graft agency last night, had been released.

However, speaking to The ICIR on Friday morning, EFCC spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren said the former governor was still in custody.

“Yes, he is still with us. He is in our custody; he has not been released.”

The ICIR reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Obiano at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport Lagos.

It was gathered that Obiano was on his way to the United States when he was arrested.

There are reports that Obiano was transferred to Abuja after his arrest.

- Advertisement -

The new governor of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo took over from Obiano on Thursday.