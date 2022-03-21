32.1 C
Abuja

Obiano granted bail – EFCC

News
Bankole Abe
Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano
1min read

A FORMER governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has been granted bail by the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was disclosed to journalists by the chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Bawa spoke on the sidelines of the 5th Annual General Assembly meeting of the Network Of National Anti-Corruption Institutions In West Africa (NACIWA) currently holding in Abuja.

It will be recalled that Obiano was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, last Thursday, a few hours after he handed over to his successor Chukwuma Soludo.

The anti-graft agency subsequently transferred him to its office in Abuja for further interrogation.

Obiano, who had been on EFCC’s watchlist, was accused of misappropriating public funds totalling about N42 billion, among other alleged offenses.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

