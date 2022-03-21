Obiano granted bail – EFCC

A FORMER governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has been granted bail by the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
This was disclosed to journalists by the chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa.
Bawa spoke on the sidelines of the 5th Annual General Assembly meeting of the Network Of National Anti-Corruption Institutions In West Africa (NACIWA) currently holding in Abuja.
It will be recalled that Obiano was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, last Thursday, a few hours after he handed over to his successor Chukwuma Soludo.
Obiano, who had been on EFCC’s watchlist, was accused of misappropriating public funds totalling about N42 billion, among other alleged offenses.
A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance