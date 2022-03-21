Obiano granted bail – EFCC

— 1 min read

A FORMER governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has been granted bail by the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was disclosed to journalists by the chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Bawa spoke on the sidelines of the 5th Annual General Assembly meeting of the Network Of National Anti-Corruption Institutions In West Africa (NACIWA) currently holding in Abuja.

The EFCC chairman was asked why the commission has kept the former governor in its custody beyond the period allowed by the Constitution. “He has been granted bail, and we are waiting for him to perfect the bail conditions and everything is going well,” Bawa said.

It will be recalled that Obiano was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, last Thursday, a few hours after he handed over to his successor Chukwuma Soludo.

The anti-graft agency subsequently transferred him to its office in Abuja for further interrogation.

Obiano, who had been on EFCC’s watchlist, was accused of misappropriating public funds totalling about N42 billion, among other alleged offenses.