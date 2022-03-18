Why I slapped Obiano’s wife – Bianca Ojukwu

— 1 min read

BIANCA Ojukwu has opened up on her fight with Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of immediate past governor of Anambra State Willie Obiano, during Chukwuma Soludo’s inauguration as the new governor of the state on Thursday.

Bianca, spoke about the incident on Arise Television on Friday.

She said she slapped Ebelechukwu after the outgoing governor’s wife attempted to assault her.

Bianca also alleged that Ebelechukwu was drunk.

Ebelechukwu reportedly arrived the inauguration ceremony about an hour after the event started.

Narrating what happened, Bianca said, ”I didn’t pay any attention to her (Ebelechukwu) arrival. Surprisingly, she then walked towards me and I thought she was coming to greet me.

“Instead she verbally attacked me with her voice raised, taunting me and asking me what I was there to do, using unprintable, vile language.

“She asked if I had come to celebrate their last day in office but I ignored her completely. Then she kept on aggressively putting her hand on my shoulders and shouting.

“While I ignored her verbal onslaught as advised by people sitting around me, I requested twice that she refrain from touching me with her hands.

“She proceeded to do so yet again and tried to touch my head and remove my head-tie. It was at this point I stood up to defend myself and gave her a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me.

“As she made towards me, I pulled away her wig. She then held on to her wig with her two hands and tried to take the wig away from me.

“The former APGA chairman Victor Umeh told her to leave me and told everyone to leave. I was stunned by the stench of whisky in her breath at such an early hour of the day.

“How could the First Lady be so drunk at that time? I stayed back to watch the ceremony till the end and left with my dignity intact.”

Bianca is the widow of late Biafran leader Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Ojukwu was the founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the ruling party in Anambra State which produced Obiano’s government and the new Soludo administration.

Bianca had severally complained about the state of affairs in the party in Anambra State during Obiano’s reign as governor.