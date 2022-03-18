35.1 C
Abuja

Why I slapped Obiano’s wife – Bianca Ojukwu

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Ebele Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu/ Courtesy: Punch
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

BIANCA Ojukwu has opened up on her fight with Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of immediate past governor of Anambra State Willie Obiano, during Chukwuma Soludo’s inauguration as the new governor of the state on Thursday.

Bianca, spoke about the incident on Arise Television on Friday.

She said she slapped Ebelechukwu after the outgoing governor’s wife attempted to assault her.

Bianca also alleged that Ebelechukwu was drunk.

Ebelechukwu reportedly arrived the inauguration ceremony about an hour after the event started.

Narrating what happened, Bianca said, ”I didn’t pay any attention to her (Ebelechukwu) arrival. Surprisingly, she then walked towards me and I thought she was coming to greet me.

“Instead she verbally attacked me with her voice raised, taunting me and asking me what I was there to do, using unprintable, vile language.

- Advertisement -

“She asked if I had come to celebrate their last day in office but I ignored her completely. Then she kept on aggressively putting her hand on my shoulders and shouting.

“While I ignored her verbal onslaught as advised by people sitting around me, I requested twice that she refrain from touching me with her hands.

“She proceeded to do so yet again and tried to touch my head and remove my head-tie. It was at this point I stood up to defend myself and gave her a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me.

“As she made towards me, I pulled away her wig. She then held on to her wig with her two hands and tried to take the wig away from me.

“The former APGA chairman Victor Umeh told her to leave me and told everyone to leave. I was stunned by the stench of whisky in her breath at such an early hour of the day.

“How could the First Lady be so drunk at that time? I stayed back to watch the ceremony till the end and left with my dignity intact.”

Bianca is the widow of late Biafran leader Odumegwu Ojukwu.

- Advertisement -

Ojukwu was the founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the ruling party in Anambra State which produced Obiano’s government and the new Soludo administration.

Bianca had severally complained about the state of affairs in the party in Anambra State during Obiano’s reign as governor.

Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

FAAN announces sack of unidentified officials involved in extortion of 14-year-old girl

THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the sack of unidentified officials...
Energy and Power

Commissioner blames frequent grid collapses on lack of sanctions for defaulters

LAGOS State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources Olalere Odusote has blamed lack of...
Factcheck

Photo does NOT show Ugandan Police spokesman shooting catapult at journalist

A VIRAL photo showing a man in uniform while holding a catapult with his...
Judiciary

Electoral Act: Court declares provision which barred political appointees from primaries unconstitutional

A Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State capital, has declared invalid and unconstitutional...
Media News

Earth Journalism Network invites applications for virtual fellowship

THE Earth Journalism Network is inviting applications for its virtual fellowship programme. The programme will...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

UK embassy makes clarification on visa suspension

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Drama as Bianca Ojukwu, Obiano’s wife fight at Soludo’s inauguration

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Insecurity: Timeline of Buhari’s condolences in one year

Russia-Ukraine conflict puts pressure on Nigeria’s weak power sector as gas firms target premium...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFAAN announces sack of unidentified officials involved in extortion of 14-year-old girl

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.