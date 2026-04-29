Tinubu appoints Bianca Ojukwu as Foreign Affairs minister

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appointed Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The appointment followed the resignation of the former minister, Yusuf Tuggar.

The ICIR reported in March that Tuggar resigned from Tinubu’s cabinet to pursue the governorship of Bauchi State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who previously served as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, now takes over the ministry.

Tinubu also nominated Sola Enikanolaiye as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Until his nomination, Enikanolaiye, from Kogi State, served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

He is a career diplomat with over three decades of service. He has held several positions, including Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also served in diplomatic missions in Addis Ababa, Belgrade, Ottawa, London, and New Delhi.

Tinubu said the appointments were part of efforts to reposition Nigeria’s foreign policy for greater efficiency and stronger global partnerships.

He urged the appointees to promote Nigeria’s national interest, advance economic diplomacy, and protect the welfare of Nigerians at home and abroad.

The ICIR reported in March that Tuggar resigned from the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he moves to pursue the governorship of Bauchi State ahead of the 2027 general election.