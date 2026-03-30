Tuggar resigns as foreign affairs minister, eyes Bauchi governorship

NIGERIA’S Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has resigned from the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he moves to pursue the governorship of Bauchi State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The resignation was confirmed on Monday in a brief statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement, signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, stated, “The resignation of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs is confirmed.”

Former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, also referenced the development in a post on X, noting that the minister would be stepping down and bidding farewell to the Federal Executive Council.

“The Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, will bid farewell to the Federal Executive Council today as he steps down from his position to pursue the governorship of Bauchi State,” Ahmad wrote.

Although Tuggar has yet to personally announce his decision, indications of his planned exit had been circulating for some time.

Sources said Tuggar submitted his resignation on Monday, with the letter expected to be formally acknowledged at a meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

His exit comes just ahead of the March 31, 2026, deadline set by President Tinubu for political appointees seeking elective office in 2027 to resign from their positions.

The move effectively clears the path for Tuggar to focus on his gubernatorial ambition in Bauchi State, an intention that had earlier been confirmed by his media aide, Alkasim Abdulkadir.

According to Abdulkadir, the minister has long shown interest in the race.

“The minister is interested and aspires to run for the governorship seat of Bauchi State,” he had said.

Tuggar, who hails from Gamawa Local Government Area of the state, previously served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Germany before his appointment as foreign affairs minister in 2023.

With his resignation now confirmed, attention is expected to shift to his formal declaration and the emerging political contest in Bauchi as preparations for the 2027 elections heat up.