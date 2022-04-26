EFCC nabs suspect who defrauded Kwara monarch of N33.3 million 

— 1 min read

By Dare Akogun

THE Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a suspected fraudster, Fidelis Poor, for allegedly defrauding a traditional ruler in Kwara State, Idris Sero Abubakar, of N33.3 million.

Abubakar, a former member of the House of Representatives, is the Emir of Okuta in Baruten Local Government Area of the Kwara State.

EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity Wilson Uwujaren disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Fidelis, 30, who hails from Stwue in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State, alongside other suspects who are still at large, allegedly conspired to swindle the monarch by falsely claiming that he had a container of goods meant to be used for the development of Okuta community due to be cleared at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

In a petition to the EFCC, dated November 30, 2021, the Emir alleged that a group of fraudsters who operate as a syndicate called him on phone that he had a container to clear in Abuja and requested the amount for clearance.

The monarch stated that the syndicate provided different accounts for him to pay the money for the clearance of the goods, one of which included that of Fidelis Poor.

According to the Emir, the fraudsters thereafter asked him to call one “Evangelist Rose Marry Oni (JP)” to hand over the container to him.

He further alleged that efforts to get the goods delivered or recoup his money had been unsuccessful, hence he petitioned the EFCC.

The Commission upon the receipt of the petition commenced a discreet investigation into the matter, which led to Fidelis’ arrest.

The suspect will be arraigned upon the conclusion of the investigation, while efforts are ongoing to get other members of the syndicate arrested, the EFCC said.