2023: MURIC rejects Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid

AN Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has rejected Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s bid for a second term in office.

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had last week endorsed Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office, paving the way for the governor to seek reelection in the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

However, in a statement released on Monday, MURIC Director Ishaq Akintola opposed the development.

Faulting the party’s leadership for endorsing the governor for a second term, MURIC said the endorsement violated a long-standing unwritten rule for rotation of the governorship position between Christians and Muslims in Lagos State.

Noting that Christians have governed for two successive terms, the MURIC leader said Muslims should produce the governor of Lagos State in 2023.

Akintola said, “It is on record that ex-Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, a Christian, spent four years in office and another Christian, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was brought in ostensibly to complete the Christians’ two terms which expires by May 2023 when a Muslim, ceteris paribus, is expected to take over the reins of office.

“That is why Muslims in Lagos State regard the recent endorsement given to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to run for the Christians’ third term as unfair, unjust and provocative.

“It may not be known in official circles, but Lagos Muslims are grumbling and we have been under pressure for some time now to speak up.

“MURIC rejects exclusivism in matters of governance. The unwritten laws should have been adhered to.”

“Lagos Muslims are taxpayers and key stakeholders in issues affecting the welfare of Lagos citizens. We must, therefore, be consulted on matters of governance,” the MURIC leader added.