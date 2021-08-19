Returning Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists should be treated like brothers -MURIC

MURIC Director Ishaq Akintola, in a statement on Thursday, appealed to the government and the Nigerian Army to do everything possible to resettle and reintegrate the insurgents who were surrendering back into the society.

READ ALSO:

Insecurity: Surrendered Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, others to undergo rehabilitation

Boko Haram leader, Shekau, reportedly commits suicide after ISWAP attack

Boko Haram started operations with funds donated by members, non-members – Report

Akintola appealed that the insurgents, who had terrorised Borno State for more than a decade, should be trained in vocations that would enable them to cater for themselves and their families in future.

“MURIC joins the hardworking Governor Zulum in appealing to both FG and the Nigerian Army to do everything possible in assisting the state government in resettling and reintegrating. A governor who spends most of the day with troops at the war front and most of the night walking around the city, visiting hospitals and teaching in classrooms to ensure that all sectors are working needs to be supported,” the statement said in part.

- Advertisement -

“We lay emphasis on the fact that peace-making is cheaper than fighting wars while meaningful development and growth can only occur in a peaceful environment. FG should therefore go all out in ensuring that its deradicalizing process is accompanied by stomach infrastructure and economic resettlement.

“Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP fighters who are surrendering should be resettled and trained invocations that can enable them to cater for themselves and their families in future. Quick and meaningful resettlement will encourage the remaining insurgents and fighters to embrace peace.”

The group appealed to the civilian population in Borno State to manifest the spirit of accommodation and integration of remorseful insurgents and fighters, warning against the stigmatisation of any sort would produce negative outcomes.

It added that Nigeria could only win the battle against terrorism if only it swiftly resettled the returning insurgents back to society.

“Returning fighters should be treated like brothers newly found. What they need is our understanding, cooperation and kindness.

“As we round off, we remind both FG and the Nigerian Army that it is more important to win the war than to win the battle. Battles are won in trenches, but the war can only be won in the minds of men. Only a swift, effective and meaningful resettlement of remorseful Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP fighters can win the real war.”

The Nigerian Army have, in recent times, announced the gale of the surrender by the insurgents. Army Spokesperson Onyema Nwachukwu announced in a statement on Monday that about 186 terrorists consisting of their wives and other family members surrendered to the Nigerian troops of Operation HADIN KAI at Forward Operational Base (FOB) Ajiri.

- Advertisement -

Nwachukwu claimed that the terrorist organisations were now being overwhelmed with palpable fear owing to the surrender of their members.

Some Nigerians have condemned the olive branch being offered by the Nigerian government to the insurgents who have been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Nigerians and displacements in the North-East.