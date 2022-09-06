27.2 C
Abuja

We are number one fact-checking organisation in Nigeria — Police

Featured NewsNews
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

FORCE Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi has said the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) is the number one fact-checking organisation in Nigeria.

He made this remark on Tuesday while speaking at the Nigerian Fact-Checkers Coalition conference in Abuja with the theme, ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Election: Curbing Information Disorder’.

The NPF spokesman who was represented at the event by Kalu Chijioke, explained that most of the activities of the police such as community policing, community dialogue and especially documentation of facts about events in the country are forms of fact-checking.

“Nigeria Police is the first and number one fact-checking organisation in the country because what all these fact-checking organisations are doing is community police job.

Deputy Editor at Daily Trust, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz with the representative of the spokesperson of Nigerian Police Force.

“We are actually doing community policing and one aspect of our community policing project is forum-based approach which means at the community level, the DPOs are always encouraged to sit down with the community members. 

“What is actually going on here is community policing and we employ more agencies like the media to propagate such dialogue because every day at the counter, we deal with facts on a daily basis.” 

- Advertisement -

He further urged the media, civil society and the public to partner and collaborate with police in problem solving, adding that the police is now adopting a people-centred policing approach.

“At the community level, if you have regular meetings with the DPO and or any police officer in charge of that community, there would be no room for misinformation and disinformation. Every information will be clear at that level,” he said.

The police spokesperson stressed the need for early voter education by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders in order to stem the tide of information disorder in the forthcoming 2023 gene general elections.

He commended the organisers of the event, noting that it would go a long way in curbing misinformation in the society.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Panelists at Fact-Checkers conference ask Facebook, Twitter to check fake news

PANELISTS at the Nigerian Fact-Checkers Coalition Conference in Abuja on Tuesday asked Twitter and...
News

UK: Liz Truss appointed 15th premier of the Queen’s reign

NEWLY elected Conservative Party leader Liz Truss met with Queen Elizabeth II at her...
Business and Economy

Nigeria may seek IMF help if it fails to address fiscal challenges – Ben Akabueze

THE Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, has said Nigeria may seek...
Featured News

2023: Media houses urged to embrace fact-checking

NIGERIAN media houses have been urged to establish fact-checking desks in their newsrooms and...
Featured News

2023: ICIR Executive Director, Mac-Arthur Foundation raise concerns over state-sponsored misinformation

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, Executive Director of the International Centre for Investigative...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePanelists at Fact-Checkers conference ask Facebook, Twitter to check fake news

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.