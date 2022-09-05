We have put terrorists, bandits on the run – FG

THE Federal Government on Monday said it has put terrorists and bandits operating in Nigeria on the run.

Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi, q retired Major General, made the claim while addressing journalists in Abuja.

According to him, the military and other security agencies have successfully contained the security challenges affecting the country.

Claiming that the worst is over, he said, “We have now put the terrorists, bandits and their like on the run and we will not relent until they have been crushed.”

The minister applauded men and women of the various security agencies such as the military, police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Immigration, Customs, Nigerian Correctional Service, and intelligence agencies, among others, for their sacrifice and patriotism.

He further urged Nigerians to assist the security agents with vital information needed for them to carry out effective operations, noting that security is everyone’s business.

He said, “We must also realise that security is the business of everyone, hence the tagline ‘if you see something, say something.

- Advertisement -

“Terrorists or bandits are not spirits. They are human beings, and some of them reside in our communities. They must all be exposed and crushed for peace to reign.”