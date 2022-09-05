26.6 C
Abuja

We have put terrorists, bandits on the run – FG

Featured NewsNews
Raji Olatunji
Nigeria's Defence sector budget
File photo: The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, briefing President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal Government on Monday said it has put terrorists and bandits operating in Nigeria on the run.

Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi, q retired Major General, made the claim while addressing journalists in Abuja.

According to him, the military and other security agencies have successfully contained the security challenges affecting the country.

Claiming that the worst is over, he said, “We have now put the terrorists, bandits and their like on the run and we will not relent until they have been crushed.”

The minister applauded men and women of the various security agencies such as the military, police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Immigration, Customs, Nigerian Correctional Service, and intelligence agencies, among others, for their sacrifice and patriotism.

He further urged Nigerians to assist the security agents with vital information needed for them to carry out effective operations, noting that security is everyone’s business.

He said, “We must also realise that security is the business of everyone, hence the tagline ‘if you see something, say something.

- Advertisement -

“Terrorists or bandits are not spirits. They are human beings, and some of them reside in our communities. They must all be exposed and crushed for peace to reign.”

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page

You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org
Twitter handle: @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

World News

Liz Truss emerges UK Prime Minister

LIZ Truss has emerged United Kingdom's next Prime Minister after winning the Conservative Party's...
Featured News

2023: Keyamo caught sharing fake news about Obi on Twitter

MINISTER of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo has been caught sharing and...
Elections

Kenya’s apex court upholds Ruto’s presidential election victory

KENYA'S Supreme Court has upheld William Ruto’s victory in the August 9 presidential election,...
Crime

Abba Kyari: FG uncovers shopping malls, other assets linked to ex-IRT commander

THE Federal Government has filed a fresh 24-count charge against Abba Kyari after uncovering...
Legislature

APC lawmaker proposes bill to stop same faith presidential ticket

SMART Adeyemi, the lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly under the All...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLiz Truss emerges UK Prime Minister

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.